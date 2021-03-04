Yamaha celebrates TMAX anniversary with special edition model

Yamaha has introduced a special edition version of its TMAX to celebrate the scooter’s 20th anniversary.

Limited to just 560 units, the TMAX 20th Anniversary incorporates forged carbon bodywork, with each individual bike featuring its own bespoke surface finish. Contrast yellow highlights are used to pay homage to the original scooter’s colour scheme.

The heated seat receives yellow stitching too, while heated grips are also fitted as standard. Every bike comes with its own numbered badge which confirms its place as one of the 560, too.

Two decades after its first release in the European market, the 2021 #TMAX 20th Anniversary special edition takes this iconic sport scooter to a new level with even sharper features and a unique new colour. #NothingButTheMax pic.twitter.com/oVWY0ewbuL — Yamaha Motor UK (@YMUKofficial) March 4, 2021

The TMAX is finished in a Tech Graphite exterior colour with contrast bronze-coloured wheels, with integrated front LED lights helping to give the scooter a futuristic look. The 560cc engine is fully Euro5 compliant and this combines with a lightweight aluminium frame to provide nippy performance.

Additional features include cruise control, keyless and a TFT instrument panel which relays all key information back to the rider.

The TMAX receives unique 20th anniversary badging

The TMAX has proved immensely popular over the years, with close to 300,000 examples sold across Europe to date. Designers initially broke the mould by taking the engine and suspension technology that you’d usually find on a motorcycle and transferring them to a scooter layout.

Much like the original, this latest generation features a large amount of storage space and an automatic gearbox, which makes it ideal for long and medium distance commuting.

Prices for the standard TMAX Tech Max start at £11,999, so expect this limited edition version to command a slight premium over that.