Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo arrives as adventure-ready EV

Porsche has revealed a more off-road-ready version of its Taycan EV – the Taycan Cross Turismo.

Fitted as standard with a 93.4kWh battery, the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo brings 375bhp to the table, though this can be boosted temporarily to 469bhp which will allow it to go from 0-60mph in 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 137mph. Porsche claims it’ll do up between 242 and 283 miles from a single charge too, depending on specification. Prices for this model start from £79,340.

Move up to 4S Cross Turismo specification and you’ll find power boosted to 482bhp, rising to 563bhp when the overboost function is operated. It’ll do 0-60mph in 3.9 seconds and 149mph flat-out, while delivering between 241 and 281 miles per charge. Prices for this model start from £87,820.

Introducing the new Taycan #CrossTurismo, offering greater versatility making this car a true all-rounder. With 47mm more headroom at the rear and more than 1,200 litres of luggage space the Cross Turismo is ready for adventure. Discover more: https://t.co/2pYzHWGCfY pic.twitter.com/b0PS6Y5IDg — Porsche GB (@PorscheGB) March 4, 2021

The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo is up next and delivers 617bhp as standard and 670bhp when boosted. It means it’ll crack 0-60mph in just 3.1 seconds and hit a top speed of 155mph. Porsche claims a range of between 245 and 281 miles, while prices start from £116,950.

Finally, there’s the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo – the most powerful car in the range. It features the same basic power output as the standard Turbo, but its boost function lifts this to 751bhp. It enables the Taycan to go from 0-60mph in 2.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 155mph. It should still return between 241 and 260 miles per charge, while prices start from £139,910.

All cars boast the same three-chamber air suspension which features on the standard Taycan, though this can be extended further through the off-road design package that increases ground clearance by an extra 10mm – a total of 30mm over the saloon.

A special Gravel Mode can be selected in the car too, which optimises the chassis, throttle and traction systems to give the driver more assistance when travelling over difficult terrain.

A special bike rack has been developed for the car

It boasts off-road-inspired styling touches too, including wheel arch trims and redesigned front and rear lower aprons.

A special bike carrier has also been developed for the car, which has space for up to three bicycles. In addition, the tailgate can still be opened even if the bike carrier is fitted and fully loaded. To go alongside this, Porsche has revealed two eBikes – the eBike Cross and the eBike Sport, which arrive with respective price tags of £7,500 and £9,500.

The Taycan Cross Turismo goes on sale today (March 4) and first customer deliveries are expected this summer.