Fiat opens order books for electric E-Ducato

Fiat has revealed pricing and specifications for its first electric van, the E-Ducato.

Priced from £47,675 excluding VAT and after the Government’s plug-in car grant, the E-Ducato arrives with a range of between 113 and 230 miles depending on the variant. It’s also both congestion charge and ULEZ exempt, making it an ideal choice for those who need to drive a larger van in London.

The E-Ducato is available with the option of either a 47kWh or 79kWh battery and can be charged to 80 per cent in as little as 30 minutes via a 50kW charger. The former battery, fitted alongside a 90kW motor, should return up to 146 miles of range and manage to power the van from 0-30mph in under six seconds, though has a top speed of just 62mph.

The larger 79kWh links up with the same 90kW motor, but provides a longer range of 230 miles. It brings the same power output as the smaller battery model, while a full charge will take just four hours via a rapid charger.

A 1,885kg payload puts the E-Ducato as best in its class, while three driving modes allows drivers to tailor the van’s settings depending on the situation. Power mode, for instance, gives added boost for when the van is fully loaded.

Get ready for the electric revolution ⚡️Discover more about the new E-Ducato 👉 https://t.co/PBZujLCcKi pic.twitter.com/fba0ruRxYU — Fiat Professional (@FiatProOfficial) September 14, 2020

It’s available in three different heights – 2309mm, 2579mm and 2814mm – and three different lengths of 5413mm, 5998mm and 6363mm. A further three wheelbase sizes are available – 3450mm, 4035mm and 4035XL. There’s also the option of chassis cab or passenger layouts, with seating for between five and nine passengers.

Inside, all vans benefit from a five-inch touchscreen with DAB radio and Bluetooth, alongside other features such as automatic climate control, USB charging port and LED lighting in the load area.

Move up to eTecnico trim and you’ll find a seven-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto added to the van’s list of features, as well as a rear parking camera, blind-spot and rear cross-path detection and LED daytime running lights.