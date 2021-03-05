Bentley Bentayga customisation options expanded through Mulliner’s Personal Commissioning Guide

Bentley Bentayga buyers can now create a more highly customised SUV as the model has joined the Mulliner Personal Commissioning Guide.

This gives Bentley buyers access to a vast range of upgrades that relate to interior materials and design as well as exterior colours.

On the outside, the extended paint palette offered by Mulliner includes 26 new shades that include metallic, satin and solid finishes. Furthermore, buyers can bring any item and Mulliner will colour-match the paintwork to it.

(Bentley)

Inside, there are 27 hide and stitching colours, with any combination of up to three available. However, again, customers can create a completely customised interior through Mulliner’s colour-matching service. Furthermore, names and emblems can be added to everything from seats and floor mats to the illuminated sill plates.

As well as the traditional focus on comfort and luxury, Mulliner also offers sporty modifications, with a choice of Alcantara for the seat centres, headrests, door inserts, steering wheel and gear lever.

Meanwhile, the ‘puddle lights’ that illuminate the floor when a door is opened can be customised to a buyer’s own design.

(Bentley)

Those looking for a more traditional finish can choose from a variety of veneers, ‘from more traditional wood cross-banding, to painted veneers and contemporary stone fascias’.

There are three Bentley Bentayga models available. The top-spec model is the Speed, which has a 626bhp, 6.0-litre W12 engine. This is followed by the 542bhp V8 model and the 443bhp plug-in hybrid.