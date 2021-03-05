The Ford Mustang is now exclusively available with a 5.0-litre V8 engine

Ford has removed the 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine from the Mustang sports car, citing ‘low demand’ for the entry-level model.

The iconic Mustang is best-known for having a V8 engine, but when the latest generation went on sale in the UK in 2015, it also had an entry-level 2.3-litre engine designed to make it more appealing outside of America.

Although initial demand was fairly evenly distributed, the V8 has become the most popular model by far – now the Ford website only lists the V8-engined GT and Mach 1 variants.

Speaking to Autocar magazine, a Ford spokesperson said: “The latest Mustang coupé range is V8-only, reflecting customer preference and prior low demand for the 2.3 four-cylinder at 15 per cent of sales.

“Engineering resources have to be prioritised across all car models, balancing their popularity, emissions compliance and CO2 contribution.”

When it was taken off sale, the 2.3-litre model made 286bhp and cost about £10,000 less than its V8-powered equivalent. That means the days of a mid-£30k Mustang are gone, with the range now opening with the £44,185 GT. This model has a 444bhp 5.0-litre engine and is available with both a six-speed manual gearbox and 10-speed automatic.

The top model is the Mach 1, which makes 454bhp, offers both transmissions and starts at £55,185. Equipment highlights include 19-inch alloy wheels, aerodynamic upgrades that improve downforce by 25 per cent, Mach 1-specific MagneRide adaptive suspension and Brembo brakes.