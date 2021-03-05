Aprilia updates learner-friendly SX and RX125 models

Aprilia has revised its SX125 and RX125 motorcycles.
Popular with learner riders, both bikes arrive with a new engine, clearer instruments and a new ECU which should provide sharper throttle response.
Both bikes weigh in at just 134kg with fluids and benefit from a Bosch ABS system for better braking performance. Each bike receives 41mm forks with 240mm of travel, too.
Both the SX125 and RX125 use 124.2cc single-cylinder which produces 14.8bhp and complies with the latest Euro5 emissions regulations. It’s also fully CBT-compliant, meaning that riders will be able to legally pilot it with L-plates after finishing compulsory basic training. That new ECU should help to make the throttle more responsive too, while a new exhaust features a steel silencer with Aprilia badging.
The SX125 rides on 17-inch wheels with road-going tyres, while the RX125 has a more off-road look thanks to knobbly tyres. The RX125 uses 21-inch rims up front and 18-inch rims at the rear, too.
A new LCD display is fitted to both bikes which relays information such as speed and two trip computers. A USB charging port can also be fitted under the seat as an optional extra. A special Rally Tribute colour scheme can also be specified for the RX125 which brings colours from Aprilia’s rallying heritage. A Red Raceway exterior paint can be optioned for the SX125, too.
