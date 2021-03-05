Aprilia updates learner-friendly SX and RX125 models

Aprilia has revised its SX125 and RX125 motorcycles.

Popular with learner riders, both bikes arrive with a new engine, clearer instruments and a new ECU which should provide sharper throttle response.

Both bikes weigh in at just 134kg with fluids and benefit from a Bosch ABS system for better braking performance. Each bike receives 41mm forks with 240mm of travel, too.

The RX125 benefits from knobbly tyres

Both the SX125 and RX125 use 124.2cc single-cylinder which produces 14.8bhp and complies with the latest Euro5 emissions regulations. It’s also fully CBT-compliant, meaning that riders will be able to legally pilot it with L-plates after finishing compulsory basic training. That new ECU should help to make the throttle more responsive too, while a new exhaust features a steel silencer with Aprilia badging.

Both bikes receive a new display

The SX125 rides on 17-inch wheels with road-going tyres, while the RX125 has a more off-road look thanks to knobbly tyres. The RX125 uses 21-inch rims up front and 18-inch rims at the rear, too.

A new LCD display is fitted to both bikes which relays information such as speed and two trip computers. A USB charging port can also be fitted under the seat as an optional extra. A special Rally Tribute colour scheme can also be specified for the RX125 which brings colours from Aprilia’s rallying heritage. A Red Raceway exterior paint can be optioned for the SX125, too.