Jeep’s new Renegade PHEV can send owners a text if it’s being stolen

Jeep’s latest Renegade plug-in hybrid incorporates a feature that will send a text alert to the car’s owners should it detect someone trying to break into the vehicle.

Integrated as part of the car’s My Uconnect services, ‘My Theft Assistance’ can detect whether someone is trying to break into the car, tow it without authorisation or even disconnect the battery. If that’s the case, the car will make its owner aware with an instant theft alarm notification via text message.

The car will send a text if it detects a thief trying to steal it

Drivers can opt to receive an email instead, as well as either a push notification via the Uconnect app or a phone call.

However, if the thieves are able to successfully steal the vehicle, then owners can request immediate assistance through the mobile phone app.

Once confirmed through the Uconnect contact centre and a police report has been raised, the app can start a vehicle tracking function while also locking the car’s ignition.

Damien Dally, country manager Jeep UK said: ‘The increase in car thefts across the UK is cause for concern and an experience that owners will be looking to avoid at all costs. The innovative theft assistance technology will undoubtedly give Jeep owners, and future buyers, peace of mind that their car and possessions are in the safest possible hands.”