Skoda Enyaq iV orders open to UK customers this week

Order books are opening for the Skoda Enyaq iV, with prices starting at £31,085 after the government’s plug-in car grant.

Buyers can place an order from March 10, with a choice of two battery options, a new range structure, and a new finance offer called Lease&Care.

Skoda has shaken up the traditional trim level options, instead giving buyers a choice of battery sizes and interior designs, then giving them a range of equipment packs and individual customisation options to choose from.

(Skoda)

The first choice has a 62kWh battery capacity and 177bhp motor, with prices starting at £31,085 and offering a claimed range of 256 miles.

Standard equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, parking sensors, climate control and an infotainment system with a 13-inch screen and on-board sat nav. This entry model is only available with the ‘Lodge’ interior design.

Upgrade to the larger 82kWh battery with a 201bhp motor and 333-mile range, and prices start at £35,950 after the grant. Standard equipment includes chrome detailing, front parking sensors, heated leather steering wheel, and a different 19-inch alloy wheel design. This model also gives the option to upgrade to one of the other interior designs, called Lodge, Lounge, Suite or ecoSuite.

(Skoda)

The new Lease&Care finance offer has been designed specifically for electric vehicles. Customers choose an initial deposit, state their annual mileage and then select the length of the term to determine the monthly cost. They can then add aftersales packages on top of this.

An optional rent-a-car allowance can also be added for £16 a month, which gives access to a non-electric rental car for six days a year.

Skoda has partnered with green energy supplier Octopus Energy, to give the equivalent of 7,500 miles of free electric miles to those who switch to a dual fuel home energy supply.