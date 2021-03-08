Vespa celebrates 75th anniversary with special edition model

Vespa is marking its 75th anniversary through the creation of a new special series.

Called Vespa 75th, the new line will be available on Vespa Primavera and Vespa GTS scooters of both 125 and 300cc.

On sale this month and only throughout 2021, the special scooter receives an original metallic yellow body colour, while the side panels and front mudguard display the number 75 in a slightly stronger shade of the same colour.

Each bike comes with a leather bag

The saddle is trimmed in nubuck leather with piping and the wheel rims are painted grey with a special diamond finish. This is complemented by a variety of chrome-plated details, including the badge on the front mudguard, the instrument cluster surround and the rear-view mirrors. The GTS also gets chromed foldaway passenger footpegs.

There’s a chromed rear luggage rack, too, which houses a round bag that mimics the spare wheel holder that would traditionally be found on a Vespa. It’s made from nubuck leather in the same colour as the scooter’s saddle and attaches to the luggage rack with a quick-release mechanism.

The 75 gains a contrast number on the body

All models in the anniversary range boast a 4.3-inch TFT colour display encompassing all key functions as well as Vespa’s smartphone connectivity system.

Each scooter will also come with a welcome kit, incorporating an Italian silk scarf, a vintage steel Vespa plate, personalised owners book and eight collector postcards depicting the eight decades of Vespa history.