There are far more pensioners driving with penalty points than teenagers

There are 25 times more pensioners driving with penalty points on their licence than teenagers.

More than 304,000 people aged over 65 are currently driving with points, compared with just 12,000 teenage motorists.

Although it is not surprising that there are more pensioners with points given the fact teenagers are only represented by those aged 17 to 19, the huge disparity in numbers is perhaps a shock with teenagers’ reputation for more reckless driving.

The data comes from a Freedom of Information request to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) by road safety charity IAM RoadSmart. It also found that the oldest driver with points on their licence is 102, while 3,000 drivers over the age of 90 are driving with points.

The age group with the highest number of drivers with points was those in their 30s (575,029), followed by 40s (572,238) and 50s (568,511). Meanwhile, the specific age with the highest number of drivers with points was 49 (63,248).

Neil Greig, IAM RoadSmart director of policy and research, said: “The findings from our Freedom of Information request are surprising. Speeding and other motoring misdemeanours are often associated with younger drivers but the findings clearly show there is a large number of older drivers also flouting the rules.

“Regardless of age, the message we need to get through is that road safety is paramount and we urge drivers of all ages to stick to the speed limits and ensure their vehicles are in a roadworthy condition.”

The research also found that there are about 8,800 people driving with more than 12 points on their licence, which would ordinarily see you disqualified. However, drivers can appeal this if it affects their life too severely, such as causing them to lose their job.

Greig added: “We also urge the government to revisit the issue of drivers with more than 12 points who still have not had their licences revoked. IAM RoadSmart has been raising this issue for almost a decade now and the problem still persists.

“It’s not by chance that certain drivers amass 12 or more points and they need to be removed from the public roads. By letting them keep their licence it undermines the simple “four strikes and you’re out” message and this urgently needs to be addressed.”

Incredibly, IAM RoadSmart says the driver with the highest number of points has 68.