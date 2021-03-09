Audi shows off the interior of the Audi Q4 e-tron

The electric vehicle revolution is in full swing and it feels like every day we’re getting news of another new car.

Audi is the latest manufacturer to unleash an EV offensive, already having a few variations of its e-tron SUV on sale and recently releasing its flagship e-tron GT.

A new model is on the way in the form of the Q4 e-tron, and although we won’t see the outside without camouflage until next month, we’ve just been given our first look at its interior.

(Audi)

This is the first Audi to sit on Volkswagen Group’s new MEB architecture, meaning it has been built from the ground up as an electric vehicle. This allows Audi to optimise packaging, rather than work around a structure designed for traditional engines.

The main result of this is increased cabin space, with Audi claiming the Q4 has an interior size similar to vehicles in the class above.

It also has some interesting new technology, such as an optional augmented reality head-up display. Information such as navigation directions are relayed on the windscreen so it appears as though they are in the corresponding location in the outside world. For example, an arrow will point down the street you need to turn down.

(Audi)

At first glance the interior design is incredibly familiar to existing Audi models, but the dashboard has a much more angular design.

The steering wheel also has new touch-sensitive features, with a black panel that’s back-lit to indicate the buttons, while it allows for swipe gestures similar to a smartphone.

Now we’ve seen the inside of the Q4 e-tron we should see the outside – as well as find out all the facts and figures – very soon.