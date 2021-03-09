Volvo rolls out Android-based infotainment system to more models

Volvo’s new Android-powered infotainment system has been fitted to more models, now finding its way to the XC60, S90 and V90.

These join the electric XC40 Recharge, which was the first to receive this software.

The Swedish company is the first car manufacturer to work with Google on integrating the firm’s operating system into its vehicles.

All Volvo vehicles with the Android system have a Digital Services package, which gives access to Google’s built-in services and apps, the Volvo On Call app, wireless charging, and the data required to run these services.

The Android system includes Google Assistant, which allows drivers to control functions using their voice. Everything from changing radio stations to adjusting the temperature can be done this way.

This infotainment change is part of wider updates across these three models, with each also receiving the latest advanced driver assistance technology. This uses an array of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors to run driving aids and safety systems.

New exterior colours and upholstery options are also being introduced, while 60-series models will also have leather-free interior choices. The XC60 also gets subtle tweaks to the exterior design, such as a new grille, front bumper and new wheel options.

Volvo recently announced changes to the way it sells cars, with the XC40 Recharge being sold exclusively online.