The 2021 SsangYong Rexton gets a new engine and improved interior

The SsangYong Rexton has been updated for 2021, with a new engine, exterior styling changes and an improved interior.

The seven-seat SUV is something of a left-field choice in the family car market, but the South Korean firm has earned a good reputation for building reliable, affordable models, particularly for the commercial market.

For 2021, the family-focused Rexton SUV gets an updated interior, with a full digital cluster giving a more modern look, while new centre and overhead consoles have been fitted. There are two infotainment systems available with 8.0- and 9.2-inch screens, with both having DAB radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a reversing camera.

It also gets a new 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine that makes 199bhp and 441Nm of torque, promising 33mpg on the combined cycle and CO2 emissions of 225g/km. A new eight-speed transmission has been fitted, which SsangYong says is also used by Genesis, Hyundai and Kia, and provides a smoother, quieter response.

Retaining the firm’s typical off-road ability, the Rexton has a four-wheel-drive system, while it has a maximum towing capacity of 3,500kg, making it excellent for pulling caravans.

There are two trim levels available, called Ventura and Ultimate. Ventura is the entry model, and standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, an 8.0-inch touchscreen, heated leather steering wheel and a decent level of safety equipment. Prices start at £37,995.

Upgrade to Ultimate from £40,665, and you get LED fog lights, a 9.2-inch infotainment screen with built-in satellite navigation, stainless steel door finishes and extended safety equipment.

Commenting on the 2021 Rexton updates, Kevin Griffin, managing director of SsangYong Motors UK, said: “Back in 2017, SsangYong set new standards for value-priced large SUVs, with the launch of new Rexton. The updated 2021 model year Rexton is further evidence of the brand’s re-generation and I believe that it demonstrates the rapid progress being made as a specialist producer of 4×4 pick-ups and SUVs.”