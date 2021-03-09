The best summer road trip convertibles for every budget

Let’s not try to get ahead of ourselves, but it seems like the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel is coming. This summer, if all goes to plan, Brits should be able to go on their holidays after more than a year largely confined to home.

With the pandemic being handled differently in other countries, it’s unclear how foreign travel could work, so many Brits will be hoping to go in search of summer sun in the UK.

One of the best ways to do this is to take a road trip, and with Brits’ love affair with the convertible, we’ve put together a list of the best models for a variety of budgets.

Up to £5,000 – Volvo C70

(Volvo)

At the lower end of the scale, we’re looking exclusively at the used car market. There are tonnes of choices at this price point, from the sporty Toyota MR2 to city-focused Minis. However, if you’re road tripping you want space and comfort.

There are plenty of choices, but we’re going to go for a more interesting option than something predictable like the BMW 3 Series Convertible. The Volvo C70 is large and fairly practical, while also being comfortable with great styling. It’s no sports car, but it’s a useful and handsome all-rounder.

Up to £15,000 – BMW M3

*LIVE AUCTION* This BMW (E46) M3 Convertible is a thrilling open-top performance car, which is presented in excellent condition and in a rare colour scheme. Details: https://t.co/KX55VIWFSw pic.twitter.com/XVWuPBc9Uy — Collecting Cars (@collectingcars_) August 22, 2020

Again, you’re looking at the used market, but your options are far more diverse with this kind of budget. With this extra cash you can get into something sportier, such as the hardcore Honda S2000.

If you want more of a compromise between performance and comfort, a BMW M3 Convertible is a great shout. It has all the practicality of a standard 3 Series, but with a much more powerful engine. For this budget you’re looking at the E46 generation from the early 2000s, which is a gorgeous-looking car.

Up to £25,000 – Mazda MX-5

(Mazda)

The undisputed top dog in the affordable convertible world is the Mazda MX-5, and £25,000 will get you into a new one – just. For this cash you’re looking at the entry-level trim with the smaller 1.5-litre engine.

That’s no bad thing though, with many enthusiasts saying this is the optimal MX-5 combination for the purest driving experience. Want more? Look at the nearly new market and you’ll find higher trim levels as well as the more powerful 2.0-litre engine.

Up to £40,000 – Audi TT Roadster

(Audi)

We’ll make a bit more of a leap this time to a budget of £40,000, because that gets you in the Audi TT Roadster. Prices start about £2k under budget and you could push yourself into a sportier S line if trim if you drive a hard bargain.

Do this and you get a fantastic-looking convertible that’s fun to drive and is packed full of equipment.

Up to £50,000 – Porsche 718 Boxster

(Porsche)

If you’re looking for open-top thrills it’s tough to beat a good Porsche, and a Boxster is one of the best. There was a time when people looked down on this ‘entry level’ Porsche, but now it’s considered a fantastic car in its own right.

Its sleek, stylish looks ooze class, and while the new engines don’t have the character of classic models, they still pack a performance punch.

Up to £100,000 – Porsche 911 Cabriolet

(Porsche)

Prices increase rapidly now, and while it’s entirely too predictable to pick another Porsche, the German firm is considered one of the best in the business for a reason. If you’re looking for change from six figures you can get yourself into a 911 and can even choose the four-wheel-drive Carrera model.

The 911 is one of the most iconic sports cars on the planet, and is so brilliantly designed that you could feasibly use it for day to day driving as well as saving it for spirited weekend jaunts.

Over £100,000 – Bentley Continental GT

(Bentley)

We’re reaching money-no-object prices now, and if that’s the case, there’s nothing better than a Bentley Continental GT. There are more focused sports cars such as the Audi R8 Spyder, but that can be quite cramped for taller drivers.

The Continental GT, however, will get you around in supreme comfort and comes packed with all the technology you could ever need. The price of near-perfection? In excess of £173,000…