Hyundai gives closer look at upcoming Kona N

Hyundai has revealed some more in-depth photos of its new Kona N after several teaser images were released earlier in the year.

The new model – which follows on from i30N and the upcoming i20N variants – has been showcased in a series of fresh teaser images which highlight the car’s more aggressive styling, incorporating a host of red accents alongside a newly-designed front end with bonnet slats and a tweaked grille.

The rear of the car uses a large diffuser

However, around the back, the changes are more noticeable. The most eye-catching feature is the new double-wing spoiler, which houses a triangular-shaped top brake light. The prominent exhaust pipes highlight the Kona N’s sporting credentials, while large alloy wheels have also been fitted, as well as wider side sills and a rear diffuser.

A triangular-shaped brake light is incorporated into the splitter

These new images have not highlighted any more clues about the Kona’s powertrain. It’s expected that it’ll use the 247bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine from the i30N, as opposed to the smaller and less powerful 1.6-litre unit utilised by the i20N. It’s also likely to be sold with a sole automatic gearbox option.

It’s expected that further details surrounding the new Kona N will be released by Hyundai soon, ahead of the model arriving in showrooms before the end of this year.