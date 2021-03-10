Mitsubishi to sell Renault-based cars in European markets – but not the UK

Mitsubishi has announced plans to sell two new vehicles acquired from its Alliance partner Renault for select European markets – but this won’t include the UK.

These new cars will be created in left-hand-drive only, but won’t be converted to right-hand-drive nor put on sale in the UK.

It follows on from Mitsubishi’s move last summer to halt the introduction of new models to Europe in order to put more focus on its Asian markets. As a result, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK is now continuing its plans to sell its existing range of vehicles until the autumn, after which it will change into an aftersales-only business. It will mean that the 400,000 Mitsubishi cars on the UK’s roads will be able to receive maintenance, parts and warranty repairs, despite the company ceasing the introduction of new cars.

Today, Groupe Renault & Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announced a new step in their cooperation. Groupe Renault will supply two models for Mitsubishi Motors, based on the same platforms with differentiations reflecting the Mitsubishi brand’s DNA ➡️https://t.co/pNnFNcfGiG — Jean-Dominique Senard (@jdsenard) March 10, 2021

Takao Kato, CEO Mitsubishi Motors, said: “Mitsubishi Motors welcomes Renault’s OEM models for the European market, and ultimately new customers. Mitsubishi Motors has been implementing structural reforms in Europe and our decision to freeze new car development for the European Market, announced in July 2020 in our mid-term business plans, remains.

“However, the OEM supply agreement will provide us with a solution to offer new products developed and manufactured in Europe – alongside our ongoing after sales business.”

Mitsubishi has yet to reveal which of Renault Group’s cars will be transformed into its new Europe-only models, though it’s likely to be the firm’s Kadjar SUV. The two ‘sister cars’ will, however, hit the roads from 2023.