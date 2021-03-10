Volkswagen ID.3 gains new range of accessories

Volkswagen has introduced a new range of accessories for the ID.3, boosting the electric hatchback’s practicality levels.

Available to purchase now from all Volkswagen retailers, the new packs and accessories help to give the ID.3 more versatility than before.

A protection pack, for instance, adds a set of floor mats, a load liner for the boot and a load sill protector. Available with either carpet or rubber mats, this option will help to avoid any damage being caused to the boot area when loading larger items in, as well as keeping the car’s floor protected. It’s priced at £204 for the carpet set or £188 for the rubber mat pack.

A bicycle rack will be a hit with families, too. Capable of carrying up to three bicycles at once, the carrier attaches to the car’s transport hitch and is compatible with all ID.3 models, save for the 77kWh Pro S battery model. Priced from £1,470, it includes the transport hitch and fitting, too.

James Woolfe, Accessories and Merchandise Product Manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “What I love about accessories is that you take an already stellar car like the ID.3, and then add a few carefully selected items to make it even better, and more suited to the individual customer.

The all-new all-electric ID.3 now available for even less. Same award winning EV. Same 263 mile range. Now from £28,670 (including government grant) with the 145PS Pro battery. Available to order now: https://t.co/pLn3gWZOSV. #ID3UK #Volkswagen pic.twitter.com/mio5p3aUia — Volkswagen UK (@UKVolkswagen) February 11, 2021

“Opt for a bespoke bike carrying rack and you’ve got even more boot space free for carrying luggage on a cycling holiday, or other luggage needed for two-wheeled fun. The ID.3 is already a car that demands few-to-no compromises, and with this range of accessories it becomes even more flexible and practical.

Buyers are also able to change the look of their ID.3 through a new set of door mirror caps, available in high-gloss black and carbon finishes. Priced from £181 and £191.50 respectively, they’re introduced alongside an animated LED mirror turn signal, which, at £247, is fitted alongside dark tinted lenses for a more undercover appearance