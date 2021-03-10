The new plug-in hybrid Hyundai Tucson will cost from £39,330

Hyundai has released full pricing and specification for the new plug-in hybrid Tucson.

The electrified SUV will cost from £39,330 and comes with a 10 per cent benefit in kind rate, making it mighty appealing to company car buyers.

The powertrain uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, with the latter powered by a 13.8kWh battery that provides an electric range of up to 35 miles. It has a combined output of 261bhp and 350Nm of torque.

(Hyundai)

A technical feature designed specifically for the plug-in hybrid model is an active air intake that can close up to improve fuel efficiency when the engine needs less cooling. It also gets four-wheel-drive as standard and a Terrain Mode selector that can optimise the system for different surfaces.

There are two trims called Premium and Ultimate. The entry price is for the Premium and includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with integrated satellite navigation and digital instrument cluster.

Upgrade to Ultimate from £42,030 and you get 19-inch alloy wheels, leather seat facings, panoramic glass sunroof and smart electric tailgate. An optional Tech Pack on Ultimate models adds electronically controlled suspension and various driver assistance and safety technologies.

Ashley Andrew, managing director of Hyundai Motor UK, said “All New Tucson has received a tremendous reception from both customers and industry alike and it has quickly become a focus for the brand with its combination of styling, chassis dynamics and electrified hybrid powertrains.

“The launch of Tucson Plug-in Hybrid will further grow its popularity, particularly within the key fleet markets with its combination of high standard specifications, zero emissions capability and low BIK.”

All Tucson PHEV models have a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty, five-year annual health check and 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.