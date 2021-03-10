Triumph introduces pair of limited-edition Rocket models

Triumph has boosted the appeal of its Rocket with the addition of two special-edition models.
Called the R Black and GT Triple Black, the bikes are based on the existing sporty R and relaxed GT specifications, but bring a whole host of additional features.
Each bike is limited to just 1,000 units worldwide, but retains the same engine as the regular Rocket. It’s a 2500cc unit with 165bhp and takes the title of the largest production motorcycle engine so far.
Helping to deliver this power is cornering ABS and standard-fit traction control, as well as four riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable – which allow you to tailor the car’s settings to the conditions. Triumph claims that the Rocket will go from 0-60mph in just 2.73 seconds, in fact.
The Rocket R Black is finished in a matt and gloss black paint scheme, while black tank badges and black branding continue the undercover look.
The GT Triple Black, meanwhile, uses a three-shade black paint scheme, while both bikes receive a carbon-fibre front mudguard fitted as standard. The engine itself is blacked out too with black painted exhaust headers, heat shields and end caps.
Black mudguard mounts are followed by similarly-coloured headlight bezels, fly screen finishers, radiator cowls and badging. A range of black anodised components, including fork lowers, handlebar clamps and rider footrests have also been included.
Both bikes get a full-colour TFT screen too, which is angle-adjustable and incorporates two information layout themes that can be personalised according to the rider’s taste.
Each bike will come with a certificate of authenticity, showcasing the motorcycle’s specific VIN number.
