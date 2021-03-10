Triumph introduces pair of limited-edition Rocket models

Triumph has boosted the appeal of its Rocket with the addition of two special-edition models.

Called the R Black and GT Triple Black, the bikes are based on the existing sporty R and relaxed GT specifications, but bring a whole host of additional features.

Each bike is limited to just 1,000 units worldwide, but retains the same engine as the regular Rocket. It’s a 2500cc unit with 165bhp and takes the title of the largest production motorcycle engine so far.

Powerful headlights sit at the front of the Rocket

Helping to deliver this power is cornering ABS and standard-fit traction control, as well as four riding modes – Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-configurable – which allow you to tailor the car’s settings to the conditions. Triumph claims that the Rocket will go from 0-60mph in just 2.73 seconds, in fact.

The Rocket R Black is finished in a matt and gloss black paint scheme, while black tank badges and black branding continue the undercover look.

The GT Triple Black, meanwhile, uses a three-shade black paint scheme, while both bikes receive a carbon-fibre front mudguard fitted as standard. The engine itself is blacked out too with black painted exhaust headers, heat shields and end caps.

Black mudguard mounts are followed by similarly-coloured headlight bezels, fly screen finishers, radiator cowls and badging. A range of black anodised components, including fork lowers, handlebar clamps and rider footrests have also been included.

Both bikes get a full-colour TFT screen too, which is angle-adjustable and incorporates two information layout themes that can be personalised according to the rider’s taste.

Each bike will come with a certificate of authenticity, showcasing the motorcycle’s specific VIN number.