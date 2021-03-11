Order books open for Volkswagen’s new Touareg R

Volkswagen’s Touareg R is now available to order, with prices starting from £71,995.

It takes the title as the most powerful production Volkswagen yet, with its petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain serving up 456bhp and 700Nm of torque. It allows the Touareg R to go from 0-60mph in just 4.9 seconds before hitting a top speed of 155mph.

The 3.0-litre V6 TSI eHybrid setup delivers both performance and economy, with the plug-in hybrid powertrain returning a claimed fuel economy of 94.2mpg and CO2 emissions of 67g/km. A 14.3kWh battery, linked with an electric motor, means that the Touareg R can travel for up to 28 miles on electric power alone, while a full charge will take two and a half hours via a 7.2kW home wall box, or eight and a half hours with a three-pin plug.

The Touareg R uses a V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain

A centre differential lock can help distribute torque, transferring a maximum of 70 per cent to the front wheels and up to 80 per cent to the rears.

A wide range of equipment comes fitted as standard, with highlights including leather, diamond-quilted seats, a heated sports steering wheel and 30-colour ambient lighting.

The Touareg R also benefits from standard-fit self-levelling air suspension, as well as a 360-degree around-view parking camera and Matrix LED headlights which combine with the car’s front camera, navigation data and steering information to provide the most amount of illumination in any given situation.

The Touareg’s interior features a large drivers display

Adaptive cruise control and lane assist are fitted as part of the Touareg’s base price, as well as tinted glass, six USB ports and four-zone air conditioning. A 15-inch central infotainment system screen is fitted in the middle of the cabin and is bolstered by a 12.3-inch digital cockpit set up ahead of the driver.

The R also benefits from 22-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels, as well as darkened tail lights and a black grille which are bespoke to this top-of-the-line model.