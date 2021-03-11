Ducati celebrates off-road racing success with Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse

Ducati is commemorating an off-road racing victory with a special edition version of its Scrambler motorcycle.

Called the Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse, it celebrates the partnership between the Italian firm and American clothing brand Fasthouse. The pair helped rider Jordan Graham to secure victory in the Hooligan class of the Mint 400 last year – the oldest and most prestigious off-road race in America.

Limited to just 800 units, the Fasthouse starts life as a regular Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled. From there, it benefits from a special livery that mimics those found on the bike that took part in the Mint 400. Black and grey colours combine in a geometric design on the tank, while the Fasthouse logo appears alongside the Ducati Scrambler one.

The frame is finished in red, while an aluminium plate showcases the bike’s limited-edition nature. The front and rear mudguards are finished in black, too.

Powered by an 803cc engine, the Desert Sled features a variety of off-road-ready components such as bespoke suspension and swingarm which help it to tackle difficult terrains. The chassis has also been toughened, while there’s also a grille for the front headlight.

The riding position has been customised too, with the seat finished in a non-slip coating. Fully adjustable Kayaba suspension with 200mm of travel sits up front, while the black spoked wheels measure 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear. Scorpion Rally tyres help to provide excellent traction off-road yet with enough support for road riding too.

The Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled Fasthouse is available in dealerships now.