Updated Hyundai Kona Electric arrives priced at £30,125

Hyundai’s refreshed Kona Electric has gone on sale with prices starting from £30,125.

The updated model brings a range of visual enhancements alongside a more varied range of in-car features.

The exterior of the car is where you’ll find the bulk of the changes compared with the previous-generation Kona Electric. The closed-off grille has been made cleaner to look at than before, while the LED daytime running lights and sharper headlamps are narrower and sleeker, too.

The new Kona boasts a range of styling enhancements

There are air inlets in front of the wheel arch claddings to help bolster the car’s aerodynamic efficiency and these work alongside functional air intakes in the lower bumper. The wheel arch claddings are now painted in the same shade as the main body panels, while new 17-inch wheels sit on all four corners.

The cabin of the Kona now benefits from a standard-fit 10.25-inch driver’s digital display, which can be configured to show a variety of different readouts. This is accompanied by a 10.25-inch central infotainment system – now standard across the range – which brings satellite navigation and media functions, linked to a Krell sound system.

Two powertrain options remain available with the Kona Electric, with 39.2kWh and 64kWh battery versions delivering respective ranges of 189 and 300 miles Both models can be charged via Type 2 CCS and three-pin cables, though a full charge can be achieved in as little as 47 minutes via a rapid 100kW charger. A full recharge when using a 7.2kW home charger will take six hours, according to Hyundai.

Three trim levels are available from launch – SE Connect, Ultimate and Premium – with all cars boasting rear parking sensors and camera as standard, keyless entry and adaptive cruise control.

Premium grade has been revised to include more equipment, with highlights being full LED headlights, heated front seats and a range of safety assistance systems such as rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist and a blind-spot monitoring system that stops you changing lanes into another vehicle.

A new model – Ultimate 64kWh – has been added to the Kona Electric range too, bringing an electric tilt and slide sunroof as well as a highway drive assist function, on top of an already comprehensive list of equipment.