Toyota bolsters Supra range with Jarama Racetrack Edition

Toyota is boosting the appeal of its Supra with the introduction of a new limited-edition model.

The Jarama Racetrack Edition takes its name from the Spanish circuit where the Supra was first driven by the world’s media and is powered by the same 3.0-litre, 335bhp turbocharged straight-six engine as you’d find in the regular car. It allows for a 0-60mph time of 4.1 seconds, with drive sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The special-edition model boasts a unique paint scheme

Limited to just 30 units in the UK, the Jarama Racetrack Edition receives a special Horizon Blue paint scheme with a contrast matte black finish for the 19-inch alloy wheels. Behind these sit red-painted brake callipers.

This is the new #GRSupra Jarama Racetrack Edition and just 30 examples will be coming to the UK. Want one? pic.twitter.com/viLioDDT2X — ToyotaUK (@ToyotaUK) March 11, 2021

Inside, there’s a carbon fibre dashboard insert that showcases the car’s number in the European production run as well as an outline of the Jarama circuit. The interior also features sport seats trimmed in black Alcantara with blue stitching, while satellite navigation and 3D mapping are both included as standard – controlled via an 8.8-inch touchscreen display.

A carbon-fibre plaque denotes the car’s limited-edition nature

A Supra Safety+ Package has also been included, adding a range of safety features such as a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection and lane departure warning. Adaptive cruise control is also fitted as standard, while adaptive high-beam assist and road sign assist both contribute to a comprehensive list of safety systems.

Toyota has said that it will announce pricing and ordering information later this year.