Jaguar celebrates E-Type’s 60th anniversary with limited-edition model

aguar is marking its famous E-Type’s 60th birthday with the creation of a limited-edition run of 12 resorted and uprated versions of the classic sports car.

First announced back in August last year, the 60 Collection is made up of six ‘9600 HP’-inspired fixed-head coupes finished in grey with a black leather interior and a range of 1961 tribute details.

This is matched by six E-Type Roadsters with a green exterior colour and a suede green interior.

Just six of the roadsters will be created

The E-Type made its debut in Geneva on March 15, 1961. With huge public demand, Jaguar rushed a second car – a roadster – from Coventry to Geneva overnight in order to display one more vehicle.

This new range of restored E-Types pays tribute to these two cars. The grey coupes match that driven by Bob Berry to the launch itself, while the green roadsters mirror the example that Norman Dewis piloted, after being told to ‘drop everything’ and get to Geneva overnight.

They’re being sold in pairs, too, and feature a range of bespoke design elements, as well as mechanical upgrades such as a five-speed manual gearbox and uprated cooling. Jaguar Classic’s infotainment – which includes Bluetooth and satellite navigation – is also included.

Each car also benefits from a special engraving made by designer King Nerd. Applied to the centre console of the car, it depicts the drive routes taken from Coventry to Geneva. Each engraving takes more than 100 hours to create by hand.

Dan Pink, director of Jaguar Classic, said: “Sixty years after its unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1961, the talented team at Jaguar Classic are releasing the ultimate birthday present to the E-type: The E-type 60 Collection.

The engraving shows the route from Coventry to Geneva

“The attention to detail demonstrates how this project has been a labour of love for our designers, engineers, craftspeople and partners. Exquisite detailing combined with enhanced usability ensure these E-types will be coveted and enjoyed for decades to come by their discerning owners, starting with a once-in-a-lifetime Coventry to Geneva pilgrimage for our six customers and their guests in Summer 2022.”

Both cars use a 265bhp 3.8-litre petrol engine that benefits from a 1961-style alloy radiator, alongside an electric cooling fan and electronic ignition. Every car is being provided with a car cover, tool roll and jack storage bags, too.