Renault models to wear new logo from 2024

Renault’s models look set to wear the French firm’s new logo from 2024.

A new interpretation of Renault’s diamond design, the ‘flat’ logo has been created to ensure that it’s more easily displayed on video or through digital media. The flat treatment also, according to Renault, means that it can be more easily animated.

The new logo will be ‘gradually’ applied to Renault vehicles and by 2024 will feature on all of the firm’s new models.

#StoryTime | Can you guess when the diamond-shaped logo started to embody the Renault brand? 💎 Discover the story behind the new logo symbolizing the new era that the brand is entering: https://t.co/pusUSXFEB1 pic.twitter.com/7jpo1N3mTr — Groupe Renault (@Groupe_Renault) March 11, 2021

Gilles Vidal, Renault design director, said: “The diamond is one of the most recognised shapes in the world, and in the world of the automobile. It is a simple geometric shape, with a strong, powerful identity. The challenge was to renew this shape by giving it meaning, along with new, contemporary values to project the brand into the future.”

The current Renault logo has been in use since 1992 and featured a light redesign in 2015, but has now been comprehensively changed to reflect the company’s transformation. First unveiled at its ‘Renaultution’ event in January, the new logo has been gradually deployed in certain areas such as the firm’s social media channels and within the advertising campaign for the Zoe EV.

#Renaulution | @LucaDe_Meo: “Renaulution: that’s the name we’ve chosen for our new strategic plan, which can be summed up in one simple sentence: moving our focus from volume to value.” ✨✨✨To know more: https://t.co/3hNlhyyz6p pic.twitter.com/BUgTN1uIw3 — Groupe Renault (@Groupe_Renault) January 14, 2021

Vidal added: “It is a balance between recognition of the brand’s heritage and entering a new era, symbol of the future.

“The restyled diamond perfectly embodies the ‘New Wave’ era that Renault has entered.”