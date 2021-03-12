Polestar’s charity campaign donates 10,000 meals to food banks

Polestar is donating 10,000 meals to food banks following a campaign launched during lockdown which saw journalists, celebrities and the general public donating.

The Swedish firm had been set to open its newest ‘space’ during lockdown last year, but its staff realised that its assets and resources could be used to help the local community instead of waiting for the store to open.

Polestar has matched the donations kilo-for-kilo

So, rather than waiting for restrictions to ease, Polestar kick-started a charity campaign – called NoWasteofSpace – which asked all of the company’s UK staff, members of the media and various celebrities to donate boxes of non-perishable food and personal care items for distribution to FareShare Greater Manchester and FareShare Merseyside food bank hubs.

After a surge in popularity, Polestar had to commission an additional 100 boxes and, in total, received 325 filled boxes weighing 2.2 tonnes. Polestar matched these donations kilo-for-kilo, meaning that the amount given over to FareShare UK amounted to 4.4 tonnes – equivalent to 10,000 meals.

#Polestar Manchester gets ready to open its doors after #NoWasteofSpace initiative brings in more than four tonnes of food donations for local families in need: https://t.co/yuDyuTMXO8 pic.twitter.com/H8QuVlwFdO — Polestar (@PolestarCars) March 12, 2021

Jonathan Goodman, head of Polestar UK, said: “We could never have envisaged the incredible response this campaign received, and the generosity of all who took part is truly heart-warming. In 2021 it’s awful to think that some of the nation’s most vulnerable are having to go without basic items, so I’m glad the Manchester team were able to use our resources to help such a worthy cause.

“We’re looking forward to continuing this effort once the Trafford Centre has re-opened, working with the other retailers and centre management to support the community around our latest Space.”

Otto is dog-tired after stacking the latest @PolestarCars #nowasteofspace boxes, donated by media and Polestar UK staff ready for delivery next week to @FareShareUK and @FareShareGtrM pic.twitter.com/GI40IO0ZyC — FareShare (@FareShareUK) March 4, 2021

Celebrities taking part in the initiative included comedian Jason Manford and Dynasty actress Emma Samms. Footballer Victor Lindelöf also filled a box, as did Chelsea F.C women players Pernile Harder and Magdalena Eriksson. Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel took part, too.

Miranda Kaunang, head of development at FareShare Greater Manchester, said: “The Covid-19 crisis has been particularly challenging for those we work with, so Polestar’s NoWasteofSpace campaign is particularly timely. The efforts of the Polestar Manchester team while they wait to re-open has generated an incredible response.

“With over 10,000 meals donated through their initiative, this campaign will make a real difference to those in need. Thank you to everyone at Polestar.”