Ford Mustang Mach 1 to arrive in the UK this summer

Ford’s track-ready Mustang Mach 1 looks set to arrive in the UK this summer.

It follows on from the announcement in October last year that the Mach 1 would be heading to the UK, with Ford now expecting first deliveries to commence from June.

It’s powered by a 464bhp 5.0-litre V8 engine which has been given uprated cooling to help deal with the added stresses of track driving, alongside a range of enhanced aerodynamics.

The Mach 1 incorporates a range of aerodynamic upgrades

Exterior-wise, the Mach 1 benefits from a larger front splitter for improved downforce, as well as a longer undertray and a Shelby GT500 rear diffuser design. A large, bespoke rear spoiler has also been fitted.

The Mach 1 also arrives in the UK as the first production Mustang to be made available with Ford’s TREMEC six-speed manual gearbox which incorporates rev-matching technology – this helps to make downshifts as smooth as possible by automatically ‘blipping’ the throttle when shifting.

The gearbox also features an upgraded oil-cooler system to help it cope with high-performance track driving. A regular 10-speed automatic is also being offered.

In addition, the Mustang’s suspension setup has received an overhaul to help the car when it’s on the circuit. Specially-calibrated springs and dampers have been fitted, alongside new anti-roll bars and bushes which are said to ‘deliver improved control and response under high cornering loads’.

The Mach 1 is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 engine

The power steering has also been returned to help the Mach 1 to return even more precise steering compared with the regular Mustang. As a result of all of these changes, Ford says that the Mach 1 arrives in the UK as the ‘fastest production Mustang around a track ever offered to customers in Europe’.

Prices for the Mustang Mach 1 – which is available to order now – start from £55,185 for the manual gearbox car, rising to £57,185 for the automatic variant.