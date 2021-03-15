The new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV will start from £17,320

Citroen has confirmed pricing and specification for the new C3 Aircross ahead of its launch in June.

The funky-looking SUV gets design changes inside and out, improved personalisation and tweaked trim levels.

Up front there’s a new design with an updated look to the chrome chevrons and standard-fit LED headlights, while a new aluminium skid plate has coloured inserts and the grille has a new geometric pattern.

(Citroen)

Inside, there’s a new central console with a large storage space, while the focus on versatility remains with a rear bench that slides forward on top-spec models and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. Citroen says the boot can be 410 to 520 litres depending on the position of the rear seats, while folding them down opens 1,289 litres.

Personalisation choices include a choice of seven exterior body colour combinations, three of which are new, as well as packs that add splashes of colour, new roof designs or interior material changes.

There are just three trim levels, called C-Series, Shine and Shine Plus. The basic C-Series comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, rear parking sensors, grey interior upholstery with chrome trim, and an infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Experience adventures on your doorstep with #NewCitroënC3AircrossSUV. Discover more online at 👉 https://t.co/5iWHqBuhBE pic.twitter.com/mg1IYbw1Ye — Citroën UK (@CitroenUK) February 15, 2021

Upgrade to Shine, priced from £19,890, and you get a black exterior colour pack, a different grey cloth upholstery, and a larger nine-inch infotainment touchscreen. Make the step up to Shine Plus, priced from £21,500, and you get a white colour pack, a black roof, 17-inch alloy wheels, Advanced Comfort seats, gloss black centre console and a rear vision camera.

Three engines are offered, including a 109bhp petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox, a 128bhp petrol with a six-speed automatic, and a 109bhp diesel engine with the manual gearbox.

The Citroen C3 Aircross is on sale now, with customers able to buy the car through the company’s website. All vehicles bought this way get a five-year/100,000-mile warranty.