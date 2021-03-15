New SportLine trim added to Skoda Enyaq iV range

The electric Skoda Enyaq iV has been given a sporty makeover with the addition of a highly equipped SportLine trim.

The key changes are related to the styling inside and out, while some suspension tweaks should make it handle better.

On the exterior, there’s a sporty body kit with a black finish for the grille, window frames, roof rails and rear bumper diffuser. Other equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels and full LED Matrix headlights.

(Skoda)

Inside, there’s a predominantly black theme, with synthetic leathers and carbon-effect trims. SportLine models also get unique sports seats with Alcantara and leather upholstery, leather steering wheel and aluminium-look pedals.

The powertrain uses a single motor on the rear axle that provides rear-wheel-drive and a power output of 237bhp and 310Nm of torque. That makes it good for a 0-60mph sprint of 8.2 seconds and a top speed limited to 99mph. It comes with an 82kWh battery that has a range of up to 327 miles in official tests.

To ensure the Enyaq iV handles as well as its looks suggest, Skoda has fitted a sports chassis that sees the ride height lowered by 15mm at the front and 10mm at the rear compared with the regular car. It also gets a drive mode selector as standard with Dynamic Chassis Control as an optional extra.

THE WAIT IS OVER. The all-new, all-electric ŠKODA ENYAQ iV is available to order now. — ŠKODA UK (@SKODAUK) March 10, 2021

The SportLine joins the 60Nav and 80 trim levels, with the former starting the range at £31,085 (after the plug-in car grant) and coming with a 62kWh battery with a range of up to 256 miles. Upgrade to the 80, and prices start at £35,950 with the 82kWh battery and a range of up to 333 miles.

The Skoda Enyaq iV is available to order now with prices starting at £39,900. Deliveries are expected in the summer.