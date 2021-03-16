Electric Vehicle Association opens to provide EV information and benefits to members in England

The Electric Vehicle Association (EVA) has opened its doors to members in England as a way of promoting EV uptake while also giving a voice to both current and prospective owners about their experiences.

First conceived in 2020, EVA England members will be given a membership pack, charging etiquette guide and additional support surrounding EV ownership. EVA also says that as membership and demand grows, members will also be granted access to specially organised events and a variety of discounts on both services and products.

Gill Nowell, a Director at EVA England, comments: “With numbers of electric cars steadily increasing despite the economic challenges of lockdown, and the 2030 phase out date for all new sales of petrol and diesel cars fresh in people’s minds, EVA England acts as a support mechanism for both current and prospective electric car drivers.

📢 EVA England is open to members! Special launch offer – £50 off any home charger on the @rightcharge website! We offer a voice to electric car drivers. Come and join our #EVcommunity. For details: https://t.co/tGCtSYotLk To join: https://t.co/5Srry2aivc#ElectricVehicles pic.twitter.com/DnPu9JSciQ — EVA England (@EVAEOfficial) March 16, 2021

“We launched our new website in February and have been delighted by the number of membership enquiries already received from drivers who are keen to join the EVA England community.”

New members will also be able to benefit from £50 off any electric home charger via the Rightcharge website.

Charlie Cook, founder of Rightcharge, explains: “Rightcharge is delighted to see EVA England open its doors to members. Drivers will get access to both our home chargepoint and EV-friendly energy tariff comparison services.

“And in addition, we’re very excited to offer a chargepoint discount to all EVA England members in order to celebrate the launch, and a special moment in EV history.”

Members will also be able to take part in surveys that will help to inform on issues for EV drivers in England and, in turn, help to shape EVA’s activities. A new survey has just been issued with 1,000 EV drivers responding – the results of which will be published soon.