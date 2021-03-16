Ford Transit Custom to gain electric variant

The Ford Transit Custom range will include a fully electric model in addition to regular petrol, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions.

Including both the Transit Custom and Tourneo Custom people mover, the electric van will go into production in the first half of 2023.

It’ll be built in Turkey alongside the new Volkswagen Transporter, with the pair sharing technologies and features following an agreement between Ford and the German carmaker.

The new electric Transit will be built at Ford’s plant in Turkey

Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe, said: “The next generation Transit Custom range – including the all-electric versions – will strengthen Ford’s position as Europe’s number one commercial vehicle brand.

“Transit Custom is the jewel in our commercial vehicle crown and key in our drive to grow our commercial vehicle business as we continue to create a sustainable, profitable Ford business in Europe rooted in an electrified future.”

Ford has already made a commitment to ensuring that its entire commercial vehicle range is zero-emissions capable, either through fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrains, by 2024. The Blue Oval expects that two-thirds of the sales of its commercial vehicles will be fully electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030, too.

However, Ford acknowledges that not all van drivers and operators will make the switch from a conventional petrol or diesel directly into a fully electric vehicle, which is why it is offering a range of powertrains to cater for buyers not yet ready to adopt a battery-electric van.

In 2020 Ford became the leader in commercial vehicle sales in Europe for the sixth successive year and has continued on this trend through the initial months of 2021.

Ford’s production facility in Dagenham will continue to supply advanced technology diesel engines for the next generation Custom range, securing the future of the plant.