BMW details new electric iX and i4 models

BMW has lifted the lid on its production-ready i4, as well as an entry-level version of its iX electric SUV.

Both are powered by a battery-electric setup, reflecting the firm’s EV offensive that it is currently undertaking.

The iX arrives as BMW’s electric flagship and looks set to enter production later this year. We’ve already seen it in range-topping 500bhp layout, but this is the first time that an entry-level variant has been revealed.

The iX is the most advanced #BMW ever made, incorporating state-of-the-art #BMW tech. The all-electric model is made in Dingolfing, which is supported by sustainable energy sources. pic.twitter.com/1gwB86LVFe — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) March 17, 2021

Badged iX xDrive40, it utilises the same twin-motor setup as the more powerful xDrive50, but has its power reduced to ‘more than 300bhp’ – or 296bhp. Prices for the xDrive40 will start from £69,000.

Thanks to a 70kWh battery, the iX should return a claimed 249 miles per charge, while a larger battery option will better this to the tune of 373 miles. Capable of receiving a rapid 150kW charge, BMW says that 56 miles of range can be added in just 10 minutes.

A New Era, a New Class. We've stepped up our technology offensive with comprehensive reorientation: Uncompromisingly electric, digital and circular. #CEOZipse: “Transformation will give BMW a competitive edge.” Our Annual Conference is about to start!https://t.co/scSB06ShRQ pic.twitter.com/vCm92rn6uf — BMW Group (@BMWGroup) March 17, 2021

The interior of the iX utilises all manner of eco-friendly materials, including wood, leather tanned with olive leaf extracts, and floor coverings created from fishing nets.

However, despite the drop in power, BMW says that the xDrive40 is only slightly slower than the more powerful variant and will achieve the same 124mph top speed.

The i4 is an electric version of the firm’s 4 Series Gran Coupe

The saloon i4, meanwhile, has been showcased ahead of going on sale this autumn. Arriving as an electric alternative to the firm’s 4 Series Gran Coupe, the i4 will be available in different versions with ranges of up to 366 miles per charge.

BMW also states that the i4 will manage the 0-60mph sprint in ‘around four seconds’, though further details about the powertrain are due to be announced over the next few weeks.