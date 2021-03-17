Mini announces plan to go all-electric by early 2030s

Mini has announced that it will sell purely electric vehicles within about 10 years.

The British firm says it will introduce its last new combustion-engined car in 2025, and expects electric vehicles to account for more than half of all sales by 2027.

The transition will be complete by the early 2030s, when its full range will be electric.

(Mini)

The move ties in with the UK’s plan to ban the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030, but announcements such as Mini’s are significant because this switch to being all-electric applies to its worldwide sales.

That means other major markets such as Asia and the United States, where petrol and diesel sales can currently continue after 2030, will also only have electric Minis.

Volvo is another manufacturer that has made an electric vehicle commitment, saying it will phase out all combustion-engined vehicles, including hybrids, by 2030.

The Mini Electric is currently the only EV the brand sells. Based on the traditional hatchback shape, it’s focused on urban mobility and has a sub-150-mile battery range. It will be joined later by the next-generation Mini Countryman, which will have electric and combustion engine options.

All future electric Minis will be based on a new electric vehicle platform that is being built in China in collaboration with local firm Great Wall Motors.