Volkswagen to trial subscription-based services for electric models

Volkswagen is kicking off a trial that will look to test the waters surrounding a range of subscription-based services for its electric cars.

Due to commence in six German cities, the tests will look to see how ready customers are to use pay-per-mile billing as well as paid-for optional extras which could add certain elements such as satellite navigation that can be selected when needed.

It’s part of a wider endeavour by Volkswagen to explore ‘data-driven’ services helped by new electric vehicles being constantly connected to the internet.

"We successfully managed the coronavirus pandemic. After a challenging first half of the year, we fought back with strict cost discipline and a strong sales performance.", says our CEO Ralf Brandstätter. ℹ️ Click below for more information: — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) March 17, 2021

Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter said: “Based on customer contacts, we will examine our customers’ preferences in three major categories – subscription models as an introduction to dual mobility, pay-per-mile billing and also additional functions on-demand such as navigation and a charging flat rate.

“Based on the experience we gain from this project, we will develop new services for the entire fleet.”

Klaus Zellmer, head of sales, added: “Today you can get infotainment functions on demand, and these are features that can be activated like ACC [automatic cruise control]. Now if you have an ID 3 in the future, features such as travel assist, stop and go, lane assist and ACC can be added on top.”

The firm also announced that it would also be introducing over-the-air updates for its ID.3 and ID.4 models issued every 12 weeks, commencing this summer.