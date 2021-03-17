The 720S GT3X is McLaren’s hardcore racer unleashed

McLaren has revealed the ultimate track-focused version of its 720S supercar.

Based on the GT3 race car, the 720S GT3X has been modified by the firm’s motorsport arm without having to comply with any competition regulations.

That means the team was free to unleash more power from the engine and fully optimise the aerodynamics on the bodywork.

(McLaren)

The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged engine combines aspects of the road and race car units to get the optimum balance, with strengthened pistons and a lightweight exhaust system among the upgrades. It’s also fitted to a six-speed sequential motorsport transmission.

The power output as standard is the same 710bhp figure as the road car, but it now has a ‘push-to-pass’ button that adds an extra 30bhp of boost.

The GT3X has been put through its paces on tracks across Europe and the Middle East to optimise the aerodynamics, using computer software and Formula 1 wind tunnels to improve airflow and downforce.

Inside, the cabin has been stripped of everything that’s not necessary with lightweight carbon-fibre used throughout. The driver is cocooned within a Kevlar FIA-spec bucket seat, with the pedal box and steering wheel adjustable to get the perfect driving position.

Other changes over the race car include a passenger seat, revised roll cage and enhanced crash structures.

Ian Morgan, director of McLaren Customer Racing, said: “Due to GT3 ‘balance of performance’ requirements, the 720S GT3 car has to run with a considerably reduced power output than the road-going 720S Spider and Coupe variants.

(McLaren)

“The brief for the GT3X project was to unleash the full potential of the 720S GT3 car using a massively increased power output to fully exploit the aerodynamics and chassis dynamics of the car.

“The 720S GT3X now offers a unique opportunity to experience a fully-fledged GT3 car. The lap time is significantly reduced from the GT3 benchmark through both the huge standard power increase and the additional 30bhp from the push-to-pass button. The end result is a car that offers a truly unique experience.”

As part of the ownership process, customers will receive full trackside support from McLaren’s engineers. These are the same staff that support the customer race teams at events around the world.