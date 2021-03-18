Peugeot unveils striking new 308

Peugeot’s new 308 has arrived with a dramatic new look, a more spacious interior and new electrified powertrains.

Arriving as a replacement for one of the firm’s most popular models, the new Ford Focus-rivalling 308 has been given a drastic redesign compared to the outgoing car.

A bold new grille has been incorporated at the front of the car alongside new ‘claw’ headlights. In the middle of the car’s nose sits Peugeot’s new logo, marking the first time that it’s been used on a production vehicle.

The Peugeot 308 features a range of striking design features

As a result of a wheelbase that is 55mm longer than before the 308 provides a more spacious cabin, while the whole car sits 20mm lower than its predecessor too.

Move inside the cabin and you’ll find Peugeot’s latest i-Cockpit system that comprises a fully configurable 10-inch digital instrument cluster sat where you’d usually find the conventional dials. This is bolstered by a 10-inch central touchscreen which is standard-fit on all models.

Peugeot has managed to carve additional space for the front-seat passenger by redesigning the dashboard while a greater emphasis has been placed on both ergonomics and cabin quality compared with the older 308. That said, boot space has fallen from 470 litres to 412 litres, though Peugeot claims that rear-seat space is more generous than before.

A range of driver assistance systems are fitted to the 308 too, including semi-automatic lane change assistant and adaptive cruise control capable of altering the vehicle’s speed based on traffic signs and upcoming bends in the road.

The 308 boasts more cabin space than before

Peugeot has introduced a pair of plug-in hybrid powertrains for the 308 – offering 178bhp and 222bhp – with a 37-mile electric-only range claimed for both. Fully charging the 12.4kWh battery will take just two hours, according to the manufacturer.

The French firm has supplemented these electrified powertrains with more conventional setups too, with a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel catering for other buyers. Both use an eight-speed automatic gearbox, too.

The 308 looks set to arrive with three different trim levels – Allure, GT and GT Premium – though full spec details and prices are expected to be announced closer to the car arriving in showrooms before the end of the year.