New navigation system can give directions where GPS can’t reach

A new indoor mapping technology has been launched that can give precise navigation instructions even in areas where GPS signals don’t work.

Launched by parking mapping service Parkopedia, the technology is useful for finding your way around areas such as underground or multi-storey car parks, or when locating a vehicle. In the future, it could also be used by self-driving vehicles.

One of the key issues it solves in the short term is finding electric vehicle charge points. Many multi-storey car parks now have chargers, but navigating the maze of levels and sections can make them tricky to find – stressful if you’re low on charge.

(Peugeot)

The service would be able to take the driver directly to the charge point thanks to up-to-date 3D mapping that knows exactly where charge points are.

It could also be used by drivers who have parked their car in a busy car park and can’t remember where their vehicle is located.

Brian Holt, head of HD Maps at Parkopedia, said: “Parkopedia had a clear vision from the start and we have worked tirelessly to deliver an unparalleled level of accuracy to our indoor maps.

“We have closely monitored the direction the industry is heading and the associated benefits with connectivity and autonomous driving, so starting to deliver an indoor mapping solution with OEMs is essential in meeting driver demands.

“I look forward to seeing our product in production vehicles, helping drivers to effortlessly navigate, park and charge, and to the day when navigation systems going blank inside parking facilities becomes a distant memory for us all.”

Parkopedia also hopes its technology will be used in self-driving vehicles in the future. Although still in the early stages of development, these use GPS to know where they are, which could be problematic if needing to park in a covered area.

The company hopes its solution would allow cars to park themselves in such situations.