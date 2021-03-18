Volkswagen adds new Sportline variant to Transporter range

Volkswagen has bolstered its Transporter range with the introduction of a new Sportline trim.

Priced from £42,940, the Sportline brings a redesigned front bumper, a dynamic rear spoiler and side bars. Black 18-inch alloy wheels are included too, while the van’s Eibach suspension has been dropped by 30mm over the regular van.

A range of new colours – including Indium Grey, Fortana Red and Ravenna Blue – are available to choose from and when combined with striking red accents gives the van a distinctive look.

A small rear spoiler sits at the back of the van

Inside, the Transporter boasts nappa leather and suede trim with honeycomb stitching branded with the Sportline logo. Heated seats are included as standard too, as is Volkswagen’s digital cockpit setup. As well as DAB radio and air conditioning, the Sportline also benefits from a 9.2-inch infotainment display running Volkswagen’s latest Discover Media Pro navigation system.

A rear-view camera comes included alongside LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors and adaptive cruise control with city emergency braking.

Underneath, the Sportline is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, sending power through a seven-speed automatic gearbox and allowing for a 0-60mph time of 8.7 seconds.

The Sportline trim is available on short and long-wheelbase panel vans, as well as people-moving-friendly Kombi models.