Citroen adjusts e-C4 pricing in response to plug-in grant changes

Citroen has announced a price reduction for its e-C4 which will allow all variants of the electric hatchback to qualify for the Government’s plug-in car grant despite recent changes.

It was revealed yesterday (March 18) that the plug-in car grant would now only apply to cars costing under £35,000 – rather than £50,000 previously – meaning that top-spec e-C4 models would’ve no longer qualified for the £2,500 grant.

However, this has now been addressed via the firm’s ‘Fair Pricing’ strategy, with a £550 reduction off the price of top-spec Shine Plus cars meaning that the entirety of the e-C4 range can be accessed with the grant.

On the road pricing for the e-C4 now starts from £30,895 to £32,495, inclusive of the £2,500 grant.

Eurig Druce, Citroën UK’s managing director, said: “We were disappointed to hear the news that the support for consumers to make the switch to a low emission vehicle had been reduced. For this period of transition to be a success and for electrification targets to be met, both the industry and consumers need clearer long-term guidance and support on how we will get there.

“That said, I am proud that Citroën UK’s policy of ‘Fair Pricing’ ensures that consumers will continue to be able to benefit from the full Government Plug in Car Grant when purchasing their new ë-C4.”

Citroen has also announced that retail customers purchasing an e-C4 from its online Citroen Store or via selected retailers will be able to benefit from a free five-year transferable warranty, as well as a free Pod Point 7kW home charger worth £509.