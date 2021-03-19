Pagani Huayra R arrives as track-only supercar

Pagani has unveiled an extreme version of its Huayra supercar – the Huayra R.

Limited to just 30 examples – with each costing €2.6 million (around £2.3 million) plus taxes – the Huayra R is restricted to track use only, much like the Zonda R which came before it.

Just 30 Huayra R models will be produced

Utilising a naturally-aspirated 6.0-litre V12, the Huayra R sends power to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential ‘dog ring’ gearbox. Thanks to a carbon fibre monocoque, the R isn’t just stiffer than the road car but lighter too, weighing in at just 1,050kg dry.

A range of performance components have been fitted to ensure that the Huayra R is as capable as possible on the circuit, including Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, lightweight forged 19-inch alloy wheels and super-sticky Pirelli tyres. Even the R’s exhaust is special, utilising tubular alloy which is one-third of the thickness of a conventional road car’s system. It’s coated in ceramic to protect the engine bay, too.

The cabin boasts a multifunction steering wheel through which the driver can change various aspects of the car’s setup, including traction control and ABS mapping.

A customisable motorsport dashboard display is fitted to relay key information back to the driver, while an onboard telemetry system logs all of the car’s data so that race teams can analyse the performance. The adjustable pedal set has been designed in collaboration with specialists AP Racing, too.