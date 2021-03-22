Jeep reveals all-electric Magneto concept

Jeep has revealed the Magneto, an electric 4×4 concept that is said to have the same off-road capabilities as the firm’s petrol-powered vehicles.

Based on a two-door Wrangler Rubicon, it has a custom-built electric motor that is attached to a six-speed manual transmission. This makes it unique among electric vehicles, which usually have a single-speed gearbox – even more so because it has a foot-operated clutch like a regular combustion-engined vehicle with a manual transmission.

It has 370Nm of torque and 281bhp, with Jeep’s engineers working to match the motor’s characteristics and performance to the firm’s 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 petrol engine.

(Jeep)

In normal driving it builds performance gradually like a petrol engine would, but when faster acceleration is required it can deliver maximum torque in one hit, resulting in a 0-60mph time of 6.8 seconds.

The Magneto has a combined battery capacity of 70kWh, with four separate packs distributed around the car for improved weight distribution. The batteries, vehicle interface box and battery control module have all been placed inside waterproof housings to keep the Wrangler’s 30-inch wading depth.

A 12-volt battery is used to power accessories such as the radio and headlights, while a second 12-volt battery powers auxiliary features such as the winch.

(Jeep)

To make it more off-road ready, the Magneto gets a two-inch suspension lift kit, 17-inch alloy wheels with 35-inch mud-terrain tyres, a custom roll cage, Warn winch and a steel belly pan.

The magneto is one of a variety of concepts released by the firm as part of the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari, which sees Jeep enthusiasts gather in Moab, Utah, for a week of off-road adventures.

Other vehicles include the Jeepster Beach, which uses a 1968 Jeepster Commando C-101 body and combines it with a modern drivetrain, as well as the Jeep Orange Peelz, which pays tribute to the ‘open-air heritage’ of the brand by removing the side and rear windows and fitting ‘half doors’.