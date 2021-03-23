Triumph details next stage of TE-1 electric motorcycle project

Triumph has released a closer look at its TE-1 electric motorcycle project, showcasing new lightweight technologies and performance breakthroughs.

The project is being conducted in collaboration with a number of technology firms, including Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain and Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) at the University of Warwick.

As well as with help from the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles and Innovate UK, the two-year project has been focused on ‘developing technical innovation and advanced electric motorcycle capabilities’.

The TE-1 project is designing a next-generation electric motorcycle

Each company has targeted a different area for development, with Triumph focusing on the chassis, Williams the battery, WMG the computer modelling and Integral the new lightweight motor. It has allowed the project to progress far quicker than if Triumph had gone it alone.

Triumph claims that the motorcycle produces 130kW – or 174bhp – yet thanks to lightweight materials and clever packaging won’t weigh too much more than a regular bike. Triumph claims that the electric motor alone weighs just 10kg.

Andrew Cross, chief technical officer at Integral Powertrain Ltd, said: “One of the most influential factors in how well a motorcycle handles and performs is mass, so at Integral Powertrain we have focused heavily on making a step-change in motor and inverter design, removing heavy high voltage cables for example.

“This delivers a product that is significantly more compact and lighter than anything currently available on the market.”

Now finishing its second of four phases, the project – which started in May 2019 – will move into phase 3 which will see a prototype motorcycle created. Utilising the cutting-edge battery and motor, this part of the project will see the bike refined and tested.

Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO, said: “The completion of Phase 2, and the promising results achieved to date, provide an exciting glimpse of the potential electric future and showcase the talent and innovation of this unique British collaboration.

“Without doubt the outcome of this project will play a significant part in our future efforts to meet our customer’s ambition and desire to reduce their environmental impact and for more sustainable transportation.”