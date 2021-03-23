The 650bhp Bentley Continental GT Speed is the firm’s ‘most performance-focused’ car ever

Bentley has revealed the Continental GT Speed, which it considers its ‘most capable, performance-focused’ model ever.

Based on the regular Continental GT, the Speed sees increased performance, upgraded chassis technology and updated exterior styling.

(Bentley)

The highlight is the engine, with the iconic 6.0-litre W12 unit getting a 24bhp boost to 650bhp, while torque is a ridiculous 900Nm. The 0-60mph time is just 3.5 seconds and the top speed is 208mph.

The transmission has been recalibrated to focus on performance, so in Sport mode it holds onto revs for longer and downshifts earlier to keep the car in the power band, with the eight-speeder shifting twice as fast as the regular W12.

Today we release details of the new #ContinentalGT Speed – the most dynamic road car in #Bentley’s 101 year history and ultimate performance-focused interpretation of the world’s benchmark luxury Grand Tourer. Find out more: — Bentley Newsroom (@BentleyComms) March 23, 2021

Handling has been improved through a new all-wheel steering system, which can combine with the adaptive air suspension and new electronic rear differential to provide ‘a level of agility unlike any other Bentley road car’.

To differentiate the Speed from other Continental GTs, the special model has dark grilles up front, discreet Speed badging, and unique 22-inch alloy wheels.

(Bentley)

Inside, Bentley’s usual opulence has not been forgotten in pursuit of performance. Speed models get a unique two-tone interior in hide and Alcantara, with a huge combination of colours available, as well as diamond quilting as standard and a range of veneers.

The Bentley Continental GT Speed is launching in Europe in Q3 2021, though will not be sold in the UK.