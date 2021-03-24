Van drivers ditch classic builder’s tea in favour of cappuccinos and lattes

Van drivers are saying no to the so-called builder’s tea in favour of coffees or alternative milk.

In a survey of 1,000 van drivers, a cappuccino was the hot drink of choice, with 18 per cent saying it was their favourite option. This was followed closely by lattes (16 per cent) and an English breakfast tea (13 per cent).

Twelve per cent say no to caffeine and opt for a hot chocolate, while 11 per cent favour an Americano.

The research by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has also revealed van drivers are increasingly turning to alternative milk, with one in five opting for the likes of oat, almond, soy or coconut milk. Of those that do go for traditional milk, semi-skimmed is preferred to full-fat.

Just 10 per cent of van drivers say they don’t buy hot drinks during the day, while a third admit to buying multiple hot drinks. London-based drivers drink the most beverages with an average of seven per week, compared with Welsh drivers who average just three.

(VW)

Claire English, head of fleet at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “It’s time to think again when you ask your plumber, electrician, or builder if they want a brew because the chances are it’s not top of the list.

“We’re proud to support the nation’s van drivers and hope this research will mean their customers are well-stocked with coffee – and alternative milk options – when they arrive!”