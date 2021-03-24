Kia introduces new lower-priced version of its big battery e-Niro

Kia has introduced a new entry point for its big battery e-Niro EV to make these models eligible for the updated plug-in car grant.

Recent changes to the government’s green car incentive saw the price cap drop to £35,000, which made long-range versions of the e-Niro ineligible for a discount, leaving only 39kWh battery versions to receive the new £2,500 grant.

(Kia)

However, the South Korean firm has now introduced a new trim level to 64kWh battery versions, dropping the price to £34,945 – or £32,545 after the grant is applied.

The new ‘2’ Long Range trim has recorded a range of 282 miles on the official combined cycle, which Kia says gives it the longest range of any vehicle eligible for the grant, and it gets the same 201bhp motor used in the more expensive versions.

Standard equipment on this trim includes an eight-inch infotainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloy wheels, reversing camera, rear parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control.

All e-Niro models give owners access to KiaCharge, which is the firm’s new public charging service. It integrates various charging network providers into one app so owners don’t need multiple cards and accounts to charge their vehicle. It includes 15,000 charge points across the country, including those from major providers such as Ionity and Pod Point.

Order books for the new Kia e-Niro 2 Long Range have opened today, with deliveries expected to begin in July.