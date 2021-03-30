Kia announces EV6 tech details and reveals GT range-topper

Kia has confirmed technical details for its upcoming EV6 electric vehicle while introducing a powerful GT version.

As standard, the EV6 will be available in either rear-wheel-drive form with 316 miles of range from its 77.4kWh battery, or four-wheel-drive with a 58kWh battery allowing for a smaller electric range – though Kia has yet to confirm how far this will be. Both versions can sprint from 0-60mph in under six seconds, too.

The EV6 looks set to arrive in the second half of 2021

Equipped with 800V charging capability, the EV6 can be charged from 0-80 per cent in as little as 18 minutes, while 62 miles of range can be added in just four and a half minutes – depending on which size battery is fitted. Kia also states that the EV6 has a towing capacity of up to 1,600kg, while vehicle-to-load functionality allows it to supply up to 3.6kW of power to external devices, which means it can add charge to another EV if needed.

The new range-topping EV6 GT, meanwhile, can only be selected with the long-range, larger battery pack. Equipped with 430kW dual motors, it can deliver 740Nm of torque which allows it to go from 0-60mph in under 3.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 161mph. It’s also fitted with an electronic limited-slip differential which helps to increase cornering ability.

The interior boasts a variety of screens

Albert Biermann, president and head of R&D division for Hyundai Motor Group, said: “The GT version of EV6 demonstrates our technological leadership through its combination of outstanding high-speed charging and acceleration performance like a super sports car. With our dedicated EV platform, there is no need for compromise between inspiring spaciousness and performance.”

Produced in South Korea, the EV6 will go on sale in the second half of 2021, though online reservations will commence from March 30 in ‘some markets’, according to Kia.