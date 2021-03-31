Fiat’s 500 series of cars bolstered with new Hey Google range

Fiat has announced a new series of 500-badged models incorporating Google’s latest range of in-car connectivity features.

Called the ‘Hey Google’ range of vehicles, it sees the Fiat 500, 500X and 500L models all bolstered with the introduction of the tech company’s assistance systems.

All cars will be equipped with the Hey Google voice assistant, allowing owners to interact with the vehicle – even when they’re away from it. Accessed either via their smartphone or a Google Nest Hub, the feature will give drivers the ability to check where their car is parked, how much fuel is left in the tank or the total mileage driven for the day – all from the comfort of their own home.

Bespoke badging is applied to the exterior of the car

In addition, the system can also notify the owner if a theft is being attempted, or if the car leaves a preset area. It can also alert the driver if the vehicle is being driven at too high a speed by another user.

All three cars in the series feature a unique ‘Hey Google’ badge applied to the wheelarches, with a distinctive image also applied to the central pillars. Inside, the seats receive ‘Hey Google’ tags, while the dashboard itself is finished in a matt silver colour with a white 500 logo.

Each car receives new tags on the seats

Each time the car is started, a ‘Hey Google’ animation will be showcased onto the seven-inch central infotainment display.

Every car will be accompanied by a welcome kit. Included in a Hey Google-branded bag comes with a customised Nest Hub device with a skin to match the car, alongside a key cover and a welcome letter showcasing how to activate the Google assistant.

Prices for the range kick-off at £16,005 for the 500 hybrid hatch, rising to £18,655 for the cabrio version. The 500X models commence from £20,764 for a manual gearbox version, increasing £23,264 for those fitted with a DCT automatic. The 500L, meanwhile, costs from £20,345.