New Range Rover Ultimate editions are the ‘pinnacle’ of Land Rover’s luxury SUVs

A pair of new special edition Range Rovers have been released, designed to sit at the very top of Land Rover’s luxury SUV lineup.

Built by the Special Vehicles Bespoke team, the Ultimate editions build on the specification of the top-spec SVAutobiography and SVAutobiography Dynamic models and are intended to showcase the personalisation services on offer.

(Land Rover)

The long-wheelbase SVAutobiography comes with reclining ‘airline-style’ seats in the back that are heated and cooled, and have a massage function as well as calf and footrests. Other features include a full-length centre console, Zenith timepiece, fridge, and deployable tables.

The Ultimate versions come with Vintage Tan leather interior trim with copper carbon-fibre accents, with optional leather upholstery from Italian firm Poltrana Frau. It can be had with a 557bhp supercharged V8 engine or a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The SVAutobiography Dynamic Ultimate is designed to be more fun to drive, with a standard wheelbase, agility-focused suspension setup that contributes to an 8mm drop in the ride height, and is exclusively available with that supercharged V8.

(Land Rover)

Features include 22-inch alloy wheels, a knurled finish for various interior parts, an Ebony/Vintage Tan trim with diamond-quilted semi-aniline seats and carbon-fibre trim.

Prices for the SVAutobiography Ultimate with the V8 start at £183,706, while the equivalent Dynamic Ultimate starts at £147,441.