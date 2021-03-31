Edd China is launching a new YouTube series called ‘Workshop Diaries’

Former Wheeler Dealers star Edd China is launching a new YouTube series, starting this week.

Called Edd China’s Workshop Diaries, it will see the popular engineer work on a wide variety of vehicles.

In a trailer that has been uploaded to his YouTube channel and shared on the MotorAuthority blog, China says he will be taking the viewer along as he learns new skills and interviews interesting people in the automotive space.

Part of the series will see China visit people who have project cars at home and are struggling to complete them, helping viewers overcome stumbling blocks with their own car builds.

This appears to be an evolution of a standalone series he had been planning for YouTube previously that was never launched.

Other features include visiting experts to showcase unique skills, demonstrating classic and future technology, and test driving quirky vehicles.

Although China is better known for working on classic vehicles, the presenter says that he has gained an interest in electric vehicle technology since leaving Wheeler Dealers, so this will feature in the show.

Converting classic cars to electric is becoming a booming business, so it’s likely this will play a big part in China’s episodes.

The first episode goes live on Friday, April 2, with weekly episodes expected after that.