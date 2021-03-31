Brits’ post-lockdown car buying habits will become more eco-friendly

Almost two-thirds of Brits are planning to lead more eco-friendly lifestyles after lockdown, with many considering alternatively fuelled vehicles.

Research by online car marketplace Auto Trader found 21 per cent of Brits are considering buying an electric or other alternatively fuelled vehicles (AFV). Meanwhile, 60 per cent of those who don’t currently own an AFV said they expect to buy one within five years.

(Skoda)

In the study of 2,000 people, there was some news that will be music to the ears of UK car dealers ahead of forecourts reopening next month, as 60 per cent of respondents said they would not make the switch to an AFV without seeing one in person first.

Erin Baker, editorial director at Auto Trader, said: “In two years, we’ve seen three times the number of consumers view electric vehicle adverts, and one in seven visitors to Auto Trader now look at an electric vehicle.

Research by the European Energy Agency found that even when electricity generation is taken into account, the carbon emissions of an electric vehicle 17 to 30 per cent lower than driving a traditionally fuelled vehicle.

“The imposed extra time at home has meant potential car buyers have had more time to do their research on electric and debunk myths, particularly around range anxiety. Additionally, not being able to spend on holidays and other big purchases means some have more disposable income, making the price point more palatable despite the government’s recent cuts to electric grants.”

Auto Trader’s study found the switch to a more eco-friendly lifestyle was not confined to buying a more economical car, with 30 per cent saying they want to eat less meat, 24 per cent saying they will fly less often, and 29 per cent saying they will grow their own produce at home.